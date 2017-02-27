The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
The Whistler, John Grisham
4 3 2 1, Paul Auster
The Girl Before, J.P. Delaney
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
Difficult Women, Roxane Gay
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis
Born a Crime, Trevor Noah
Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates
When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
The Little Book of Hygge, Meik Wiking
The Lost City of the Monkey God, Douglas Preston
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
Britt-Marie Was Here, Fredrik Backman
My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen
The Widow, Fiona Barton
All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda
In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
Dark Money, Jane Mayer
Originals, Adam Grant
We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Trump Survival Guide, Gene Stone
The Rainbow Comes and Goes, Anderson Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt
The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson
MASS MARKET
1984, George Orwell
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
It Can’t Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis
The Apartment, Danielle Steel
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger
NYPD Red 4, James Patterson, Marshall Karp