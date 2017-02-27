Kudos logo

Menu

The Indie Bestseller List, 3-1-17.

Originally Published: February 27, 2017 4:41 p.m.
Facebook

The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  2. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

  3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  6. The Whistler, John Grisham

  7. 4 3 2 1, Paul Auster

  8. The Girl Before, J.P. Delaney

  9. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  10. Difficult Women, Roxane Gay

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

  3. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  4. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

  5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah

  6. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

  7. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

  8. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

  9. The Little Book of Hygge, Meik Wiking

  10. The Lost City of the Monkey God, Douglas Preston

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  2. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  3. Britt-Marie Was Here, Fredrik Backman

  4. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman

  5. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

  6. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen

  7. The Widow, Fiona Barton

  8. All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda

  9. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware

  10. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  2. Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson

  3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  4. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  5. Dark Money, Jane Mayer

  6. Originals, Adam Grant

  7. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

  8. The Trump Survival Guide, Gene Stone

  9. The Rainbow Comes and Goes, Anderson Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt

  10. The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson

MASS MARKET

  1. 1984, George Orwell

  2. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  3. It Can’t Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis

  4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  5. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

  6. The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis

  7. The Apartment, Danielle Steel

  8. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  9. George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger

  10. NYPD Red 4, James Patterson, Marshall Karp