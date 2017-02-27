The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

The Girl Before, J.P. Delaney

The Whistler, John Grisham

A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

Born a Crime, Trevor Noah

Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

The Little Book of Hygge, Meik Wiking