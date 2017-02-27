Musical menu always full at Cornville’s Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill features the region’s top entertainers in the bar every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea, offering up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. With a winning smile and easy going personality, Rick’s presentation goes down easy and stays with you through the night.

Then, come early for Thunder & Lightnin’ Thursday, an evening of Americana featuring Rob Gibbs’ banjo-guitar-harmonica magic, and Belita Mullinax’s muse-filled up-the-holler fiddle authenticity, and Steve Estes’ orchestral work on the 12-string guitar.

Friday evening, March 3rd, it’s the talented, multi-tasking P.K. Gregory. No covers here, folks, but prepare yourself for an evening of original tunes you’d swear you’ve loved forever. P.K.’s rich vocals deliver thoughtful, provocative and humorous lyrics supported by expert finger picking on guitar and emotion-laden harmonica passages. Add his work on the Farmer Foot Drums and you’ll experience the most relaxed and confident one-man band in the universe.

Saturday, March 4th, Steve Estes brings his Roots to Rock – Marley to Merle stylings to town. Known also for his work on 6- and 12-string guitars, Steve’s vocal styling, audience engagement, and vast range of musical genres attracts a loyal following. Often in the same song, Estes digs deep for those Don Williams notes working all the way to anything the Eagles can offer in the upper ranges. When it comes to growl or drawl, Estes delivers there, too. Blues, rock, folk, reggae, roots, bluegrass, country and alternative.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928) 649-9211.