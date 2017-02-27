Traditional jazz, contemporary rock-pop every Monday at Reds with pianist David Vincent Mills

Jazz and contemporary pianist David Vincent Mills will be the featured artist at Reds every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 6-9 p.m.

Mills performs his unique take on traditional jazz standards and contemporary rock and pop classics. Following the tradition of many Jazz artists, he interprets top hits that everyone knows and loves into a style all his own.

Mills is a composer, improviser, and performer whose roots are in jazz and classical music as he studied both piano and trumpet from a young age. In his early teens, David began studying with renowned pianist and composer Clare Fischer, who composed for the Philadelphia Philharmonic and for artists such as Prince and Chaka Kahn. Later in life he has broadened his palette to include all Western musical styles and various musical genres of the world.

Mills has performed throughout the world, including the Montreux Jazz Festival and the Playboy Jazz Festival and has opened up for Chick Corea and Lionel Hampton. He has also toured with American Idol’s Kimberley Locke and has shared the stage with Eric Marienthal and Bobby Shew. In a review of his CD “Have We Met?” with Daren Burn’s and his band 3 Squares, Jerome Wilson of Cadence magazine wrote, “David Vincent Mills’ piano has some of Carla Bley’s simple and elemental style.

Come join David for an entertaining evening of song, fine wine and dining at Reds every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6-9 p.m. Reds at Sedona Rouge, 2250 West Hwy 89A, Sedona, (928) 340-5321. For information on David Vincent Mills please visit www.davidvincentmills.com