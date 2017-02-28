Bond reduced for woman charged with child abuse

CAMP VERDE - Khadija Greer-Simkins appeared in custody Monday before Yavapai Superior Court Judge Michael R. Bluff after a motion to modify her release conditions was filed.

Before Judge Bluff made a decision, he verified with defense attorney John Hollis that Greer-Simkins had a place to live in Yavapai County. Her $25,000 bond was reduced to $10,000.

Greer-Simkins’ pretrial conference is scheduled for April 17. Her three-day trial, with an eight person jury, is set for May 17-19.



Greer-Simkins, 19, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with aggravated assault of a minor, and child abuse and endangerment. A news release from Cottonwood Police stated that she was seen by witnesses and caught on video allegedly “vigorously shaking” an infant at the corner of Main Street and SR 260. Greer-Simkins was a transient living in a tent in the Sedona area, police said.

Detective Sgt. Tod Moore of Cottonwood Police said the 10-month-old baby was listed as a missing/endangered child out of Tampa, Fla.