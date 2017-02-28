Commentary: Kindness in the brightest colors at Camp Verde school district

We will be sending approximately 100 students to the Renaissance Festival in Apache Junction on Thursday, March 2.

For a short week due to President’s Day, it was another great one at Camp Verde Middle School. Mr. Hansen’s 6th grade Math class has been busy working on pre-algebra skills, from terms and expressions, to inequalities and evaluating variable expressions, in preparation to move into solving algebraic equations.

6th Grade Language Arts is working on argumentative writing. The writing prompt about whether after school activities should be taken away if our campus is dirty with litter, struck an idea with one particular young girl. It motivated Rylee to start a Recycling/Trash Program to help clean up our campus. They are working hard to finish their Accelerated Reading goals for 3rd quarter. Twenty-five students have made their goal so far.

Seventh grade Social Studies classes are learning about Reconstruction. They are studying the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments and how they affected America in the 1860s as well as how they apply today. They are also listening to the Slave Narratives and learning from actual slaves what it was like to be a slave before slavery was abolished.

In 7th grade Science, students will explore how various major mountains are created with plate tectonics. Mr. Tankesley and Mrs. Koeppe are taking Science Club students to Montezuma Well for a field trip on Saturday, Feb. 25. Students will first attend a demonstration on invertebrates and then bats from Arizona.

The 6th and 7th grade Title I Math students focused on calculating area and perimeter using customary units. The 8th graders learned how to convert customary units to metric units and metric units to customary units. All three classes practiced dividing decimals by powers of 10, and evaluating multiplication and division expressions by substituting values for variables. All three classes completed quizzes on their week’s topics.

This semester, Mrs. Franklin’s Title I Reading class began two new novels. Sixth graders are reading the award winning historical fiction novel A Year Down Yonder, set in 1937 during the Roosevelt Recession. They are learning about the Great Depression and how times were tough for many people in America and elsewhere.

All Title I students are focusing on 50 vocabulary words and Greek and Latin roots, playing games frequently to review them in a fun way. This week, they added 10 more from their novels.

Students earn prizes when they use these words in their conversations and writing or show Mrs. Franklin when they see one in books outside of class. In this way they don’t simply learn them; they make them part of their personal vocabulary in order to raise their reading levels and enrich their lives.

The girls’ softball team lost two hard-fought games this week. Next week they play Pine at home on Tuesday and travel to Beaver Creek on Thursday.

The boys’ baseball team won their home opener Thursday against Clarkdale.

They play at home this coming Wednesday against Beaver Creek. All games start at 4 p.m.

Preschool Police Officers

Our youngest students have the opportunity to meet a police officer and explore a police cruiser this week.



Mrs. Jackson invited Officer Collins to come to the school for a visit to help our little ones learn about police officers and their jobs.



Officer Collins allowed the students to sit in the car, talk on the loudspeaker, sound the siren, and hold the handcuffs. Each student received a deputy badge sticker.

A Visit from Quintus Corporation

Mr. Lewy’s 3rd grade class hosted a visit from Dee Jenkins of the Quintus Corporation. Mrs. Jenkins is a financial analyst and manager of the company and came to our school to share what her job at Quintus entails.



During her presentation, students learned that she uses mathematics, reading, writing, and science on a daily basis at work.

She explained that Quintus manufactures health care equipment such as carbon fiber pins used in orthopedic medicine. Quintus also makes the fuel tank for Apache helicopters among many other things. Mrs. Jenkins spoke of her love of math and how she wanted to be a gymnast when she was young but instead became an accountant.

She encouraged the children to go to college and understand that the things they are taught in school now will be necessary for their future.

She explained the basics of accounting such as income, expenses, and bankruptcy.

She is also an elected official in her capacity as a member of the Camp Verde Town Council.

This led the class into the third grade social studies standard of the branches of government.

It was a great visit, and we are very appreciative that Mrs. Jenkins took time out of her day to visit our school. These connections are so valuable, both for us as a district and for the community.

Kindness in the Brightest Colors

The winners of the MLK bulletin board/door decorating contest — themed KINDNESS IN THE BRIGHTEST COLORS — was Mrs. Brooks’ class.

Their door was beautifully decorated with confetti and displayed the words throw kindness like confetti.

In addition, the class bulletin board was decorated in a growth mindset theme with examples from African American history and examples of ways students can create a growth mindset for themselves.

The judging wasn’t easy. Members of the middle school student council made the rounds to view all of the wonderful entries.



While Mrs. Brooks’ class won the ice cream party, there were too many beautiful entries to choose from.

A Symphony Field Trip

The 5th grade class was treated to a trip to Prescott to see the Prescott POPS Symphony Orchestra present a concert designed specifically for students.



The musical selection included a wide array of pieces, including Horse and Buggy by Leroy Anderson—a slapstick Tom and Jerry cartoon type song.



The students also heard a piece of music played on the armonica (yes, no “h” on that word).



The armonica is a type of musical instrument that uses a series of glass bowls or goblets graduated in size to produce musical tones by means of friction.

When Benjamin Franklin invented his mechanical version of the instrument in 1761, he called it the armonica, based on the Italian word armonia, which means harmony.



The tune played on the armonica was Hymn to the Sea. In addition, three pieces from the opera Carmen were performed.

The performance ended with a surprise piece from the movie Frozen.



Mrs. Murlless reported that the Camp Verde students in attendance were the best behaved in the audience and that she was incredibly proud of how they carried themselves throughout the field trip. Teachers were given study guides that supported the visit with information and follow-up activities as well.



ReadyTest A-Z at the elementary school

Teachers at CVES are getting their students ready with a new product, ReadyTest A-Z. Last week, our 3-5 teachers were trained how to:

Prepare students for success with printable and computer-based, grade-appropriate practice tests

Provide experience with different question-and-answer types found on today’s ELA standardized assessments

Improve students’ test-taking skills with a collection of printable and projectable lessons

Easily track student and class-wide progress and determine areas of weakness with online reporting

ReadyTest A-Z is an online resource that prepares students for success on high-stakes ELA assessments. Over the next 6 weeks, our teachers will guide students through test-taking lessons and grade-appropriate ELA practice tests. Our CVES teachers can now provide our students with the tools they need to help develop and strengthen close reading skills, improve testing self-confidence, and strengthen test-taking stamina.

In Elementary School, the Speech-Pathologist, Toni Zeller Kohlbeck, who has been contracted with the district since 2002 wanted to report a first for our district.

A high school English teacher called her on Thursday to consult about terminology for sounds to help her with an idea she has for teaching poetry to her students. It was a great conversation and really exciting to be able to collaborate with a teacher in that capacity. We are doing amazing things for our students at Camp Verde.

In High School, Lisa Powers took her Resource Biology 1 class to the Lab last week again. This time they experimented with osmosis. Lisa was impressed with the improved and more mature behavior of her students in the lab. Next, they will work on their next challenge, which is to write reports on their findings. The next lab will focus on growing bacteria and petri dishes.

In Middle School, the Life Skills Math class started new 6th and 8th grade objectives working with coordinate planes. Each day the students do coordinate plane exercises (pictures).

Arms are the “x” axis and their body is the “y” axis. They have a chance to help them remember positive and negative directions.

The 6th graders need to be able to label a coordinate plane, so my 8th graders volunteer to be human coordinate planes while 6th graders label them.