Commission OKs Tavern Hotel room expansion

COTTONWOOD – Monday, the Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a request to modify the conditional use permit to expand the existing Tavern Hotel from 26 guest rooms to 31 guest rooms on light commercial zoned property.

The hotel is located at 904 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood.

July 18, 2016, the Commission allowed the expansion of the Tavern Hotel. According to a staff memo from that date, “the hotel is to be expanded with a new adjacent, two-story building to provide an additional 26 guest rooms, lobby, laundry facilities, beauty salon, and outdoor seating.”

Property owner Jerome Properties LLC, purchased the adjacent properties to the north of the existing hotel and combined them into one parcel. There are a variety of mixed uses surround the property including single family homes and commercial business, the memo continued.

The applicant decided to remove the salon section on the first floor of the hotel and requested to add an additional five hotel rooms for a total of 31 rooms, according to the Commission’s agenda. There will be eight parking spaces adjacent to the alley next to the hotel - two of which will be handicap accessible - the agenda continued, and the property owner is actively working on a parking project across West Pima Street to accommodate the remaining required parking for this use.