Letter: Exceptional care from local health care professionals

I would like to voice my thanks and appreciation to several health care providers in Cottonwood.

First, is the Emergency Department team at the Verde Valley Medical Center. Though busy, the care I received was professional and thorough.

Thanks to the staff at Cottonwood Internal Medicine, I was able to make an early next day appointment with Dr. Kevin Wilson and he confirmed the ER diagnosis.

Within minutes, I had a follow-up appointment to see Dr. Stuart Hoffman at Verde Valley Medical Clinic General Surgery. I literally walked out of Dr. Wilson’s office to visit with Dr. Hoffman. Once again, Dr. Hoffman agreed with the suggested course of treatment and his staff was able to schedule surgery for the following morning.

The care I received in the Surgery Department at Verde Valley Medical Center was exceptional. I could not be more pleased with the professional care I received from each of the providers and feel fortunate to have experience ed such high quality care. Thank you.

Rob Hammerle

Cornville