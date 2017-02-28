Letter: We don’t need law that would put citizens in peaceful protest at risk

Editor:

Did you think you have a 1st Amendment Right to free speech and peaceful assembly? Well, think again. In the midst of all the brew ha ha at the national level, the Arizona State Senate quietly passed SB 1142 last week.

The bill, which is meant to target organized crime and racketeering, was extended to peaceful protest. Basically it says that anyone planning or participating in a protest in Arizona that turns violent can be arrested and have their assets seized.

This law would apply even if the perpetrators are not part of the demonstration, even if the demonstrators do not participate in the violence and EVEN IF THERE IS MERELY THE SUSPICION THAT THERE MIGHT BE VIOLENCE.

If you think this is an attempt to suppress your 1st Amendment Right to free speech and peaceful assembly, you might give your Arizona House of Representatives a call and express your thoughts before they vote on SB 1142.

Rioting is already illegal in the state of Arizona. We don’t need a law that would put concerned citizens participating in peaceful protest at risk of losing their homes and assets-and we certainly don’t need a law suit from the ACLU, which is watching this bill very carefully.

Cynthia Malla

Cottonwood