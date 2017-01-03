2016 in rearview mirror – 2017 through the windshield

CAMP VERDE – Like fine wine, the massive SR 260 improvement project will take time.

In fact, it was to have started about a year ago.

Well actually, the project had first been talked about more than decade ago.

Now that work has begun on SR 260 at Industrial Drive, folks can now think about detours and traffic stoppages – and eventually, when the project is finished, what it took to get there won’t matter quite as much.

According to Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German, about the only thing more important than the “additional interest in economic development” along the highway will only be bested by “making this particular stretch of highway far more safe for those who travel to and from work on a daily basis.”

SR 260 has seen more than its fair share of fatal accidents. One thing for certain about roundabouts, it’s highly unlikely that anyone would be hit head-on while in the middle of the traffic circles.

Before the roundabouts are constructed, first things first. Infrastructure – the utility work to precede the roundabouts – has begun. Camp Verde Public Works Director Ron Long said that construction of the widening and installation of seven roundabouts between I-17 and Thousand Trails will “probably start in May 2017” and is expected to take about two years to complete.

But wait, there’s more!

Anyone who has spent much time in the big city – or Cottonwood – may take sidewalks for granted.

Believe it, or not, the roadwork on SR 260 is not Camp Verde’s only growth plan for the year. Sidewalks have been popping up along SR 260 near the Cliffs and the Views, with more to be constructed along Finnie Flat “out to bid and could start as early as January,” according to Long.

Depending on the start date of the Finnie Flat sidewalks, Long said the project could be completed “sometime in early summer.”

Public Works has also started plans for a new community park off SR 260. “Long delayed by the economic downturn, we hope to have dirt flying in 2017,” said Mike Marshall, Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Division Manager.

“While a project of this size will require a couple years to get to the level of being able to play on the fields, we hope to have the public using a new trail there by summer, while construction on the grading, drainage and infrastructure for the rest of the park would follow later in 2017.”

A 1.6 mile non-motorized perimeter loop trail would be “mostly funded by a Recreation Trails Program grant from Arizona State Parks.” The trail, Marshall also said, “will help to encourage public use of the park as the project progresses and serve as a delineation between the developed park areas and the undeveloped buffer around the park.”

Grading and the installation of utilities “may start in the summer of 2017, depending on the approval of funding by council in the FY 18 budget,” Marshall also said.

At this time, the Town is seeking input on a new park name from the public.

Then, staff will take the names to council for selection.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42 and on Facebook at @CampVerdeBugle