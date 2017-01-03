Camp Verde Boys, Girls go 3-1 in Yvonne Johnson Tournament

The Camp Verde Boys basketball team picked up a trio of wins in last week’s Yvonne Johnson Memorial Basketball Tournament. The Cowboys won their opening-round game against Seligman 54-43 after opening up a solid 32-17 first-half advantage. Camp Verde advanced to beat Williams 50-47 on the strength of a 17-12 4th quarter. Next up, the Coyboys held on to beat Round Valley 58-56 after being up by 10 at the half. In the tournament’s championship game, the Cowboys fell to Northland Prep of Flagstaff 58-48. The Camp Verde girls also chalked up a 3-1 record in the tournament with wins over Seligman, Many Farms and Parker before losing to Many Farms, 46-22, in the tournament finale.
