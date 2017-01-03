Letter: Camp Verde stepped up to the plate during Christmas season

Editor:

What a wonderful caring community we live in. Thank you to all the bell ringers that donated their time ringing the bells for The Salvation Army for the last four weeks in front of Camp Verde’s Bashas’ Store.



They stood out there in the wind and at time in the rain. We could not help those in need if we did not have the bell ringers, the volunteers that worked behind the scene arranging and coordinating the volunteers. I would like to thank Jim Ash for his efforts over the past years and his continual support in assisting when needed.

Thank you to the citizens in this community for opening up your purses and wallets and giving from your hearts. This is the best year in giving that we have had since I have been coordinator for The Salvation Army Extension Service here in Camp Verde. We found a ring in one of the buckets and want to be sure it was not dropped there by accident. If you lost your ring please contact me at 928-300-3165. You will need to describe the ring.



The Salvation Army assists families in a crisis with utilities assistance and/or rent. We serve the lower Verde Valley which includes Camp Verde, Maguireville, Rimrock and Lake Montezuma areas. Our office is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 10am-12 noon by appointments only. If you know of someone in need of assistance they can call 928-300-3165.

Also, during this Christmas season and every year since 1986 the people in this community have helped the Adopt A Family program.



This year you have helped over 130 families, more than 300 children, to have a better Christmas. I want to thank all who have participated from individuals, to organizations, to school classrooms, businesses and churches.



This program could not exist without your help and caring. Thank you and God bless you all.

Patricia Kaminsky

Coordinator, Adopt A Family

Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde