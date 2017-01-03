Obituary: Mary Rooney Nichol 1936-2016

Mary Rooney Nichol, 80, of Cottonwood, passed away on December 25, 2016. She was born on May 22, 1936 in Adams, MA to Harold E. and Dorothy W. Rooney.

Mary attended Brattleboro High School in VT from 1950-1954 and received her diploma then went on to Regis College in 1954-1958 to receive her BA and Keene State College in 1963 to receive her MA.

Mary taught High School History and worked as the Brattleboro School Department Reading Coordinator.

In February of 1991 Mary was recognized by the Verde Valley Chamber of Commerce for the creation and supervision of a community reading program.

Mary attended St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Clarkdale and was instrumental in keeping the church from closing. She enjoyed music (she was choir director at St. Michael’s Church in Brattleboro, VT) and sports (she was the Girl’s High School Basketball Coach).

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Dorothy; brother Richard S. Rooney and brother-in-law George P. Richardson. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Gordon D. Nichol; sister Deborah Rooney Richardson; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

A private memorial service was held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.

