2016 'busy and successful' for Camp Verde Parks and Rec

CAMP VERDE – It was a busy and successful year for Camp Verde Parks and Recreation.

Our established programs continued to dependably provide opportunities for a wide range of residents while successful new program options were added. The mid-year hiring of an additional full-time person greatly improved our capability to plan and implement quality programming. Now with a staff of two we are better able to support our current programming while planning for expansion and future growth such as the new Community Park off of SR 260.

As always, our focus on working with partners allowed us to expand the reach of our programs while maintaining a limited budget. Working cooperatively with local volunteers from Little League, Youth Football and American Youth Soccer Organization, we have been able to support their efforts on behalf of youth sports in Camp Verde by providing playing fields and other support assistance. Partnering with the Camp Verde Community Library has allowed us to host Free Family Friday Movie Nights as well as support their Summer Reading program with activity space and staff assistance. The opening of the new library provided a much better venue for movie nights and opened the door to increased opportunities. Rezzonico Family Park, located next door to the new library, has been slated for improvements to, among other things, take advantage of its proximity to the library to allow programming and resources to flow between the two locations.

Last year with the assistance of volunteer Crystal Drake, we were able to reintroduce Adult Co-Ed Volleyball. With her continued assistance, this program has grown to include both a fall and winter season with more teams anticipated for this winter’s league. Building on this success, volunteer John Parsons has brought pickleball to Camp Verde. This fun sport, a hybrid of tennis and racquetball, is hugely popular across the Verde Valley and nationwide. With his assistance, we have expanded it to two mornings a week in our gym with three courts available for new and experienced players in the new year on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Heritage Pool continued to be a popular summer destination from Memorial Day Weekend through the middle of September. With nearly 8,000 visitors of all ages, this facility is a focus of summer activities. In addition to swim lessons for kids it also provides summer employment for many Camp Verde teens as seasonal lifeguards and cashiers.

Our partnership with Camp Verde Promotions helped to make Fort Verde Days, Corn Fest and the increasingly popular Pecan and Wine Festival possible. Over $1,200 in funding from the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde helped to support Grasshopper basketball as well as an expanded Trunk or Treat Main Street this year. Our support of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and their National Night Out also helped with its success. Bread of Life Mission utilized our gym in cooperation with area churches to provide meals to around 100 people every Tuesday throughout the year. Our year capped off with our recent Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights featuring community organizations and businesses as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus. An estimated crowd of 1200 - 1400 people enjoyed the parade as this event grows in popularity.

Our program of day trips to museums and other places of interest in the state utilizing our new-to-us shuttle bus showed tremendous growth this year. The Town Council’s decision to support this program with funding for our used shuttle bus paid off with nearly 250 people coming on our 23 trips. In addition the shuttle bus was used by the Community Library to improve transportation opportunities for their Teen Advisory Board as well as other library programs. Other Town departments including the Council also took advantage of this ability to transport a large group. We also continued our regular programs such as Grasshopper basketball for first – eighth-graders, adult co-ed softball and trips to see the Diamondbacks play baseball.

The majority of our programs are designed to mostly support themselves through user fees. As one measure of our efforts, last fiscal year’s program revenues increased by 35 percent indicating an increase in participation. Our expenses in these same areas only increased by 15 percent - an indicator of our efficiency and effectiveness. We continue to support a philosophy of trying to say yes to each and every request or suggestion brought to us in order to improve opportunities for Camp Verde residents.

All of these programs are provided with a small but very dedicated staff and irreplaceable volunteers. Part-time staff including sports officials, pool employees and others, plus a large number of volunteer coaches, make our programs a bright spot for residents and visitors alike. Our additional staff person this year allowed us to expand and improve our programs and we have even more improvements coming in the new year.