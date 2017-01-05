Cold, damp December produces above-normal stats throughout Verde Valley

COTTONWOOD – December brought chilly temps, cloudy skies, and even some snowflakes to parts of the Verde Valley.

The weather station located at Tuzigoot National Monument, in Clarkdale, reported 3.49 inches of precipitation for the month of December, said meteorologist David Vonderheide of the National Weather Service. This is 2.33 inches above normal, said Vonderheide, making it the fourth wettest December in Tuzigoot since 1911. NWS said that the average December temperature recorded at Tuzigoot was 43.8 degrees, which is 0.3 degrees lower than average. Vonderheide said this makes it the 30th warmest December since 1911.

The weather station located at Montezuma Castle National Monument, in Camp Verde, reported 2.66 inches of precipitation for the month of December, said NWS, which is 1.39 inches above normal. This makes it the 13th wettest December since 1938. Vonderheide said the average December temperature recorded at Montezuma was 46 degrees, which is 3.4 degrees above average. NWS said this makes it the eight warmest December since 1938.

NWS said Camp Verde’s higher temps could have resulted from more sun and less cloud cover, or from warmer night temperatures.

Conversely, the Clarkdale area, which is located immediately downwind of Mingus Mountain, saw more clouds and rain which dropped temperatures, NWS said.