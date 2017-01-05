Obituary: Jesse R. Maggard 1939-2016

Jesse R. Maggard, 77 of Camp Verde, passed away on December 19, 2016.
He was born on February 1, 1939 in Cody, Kentucky.
Jesse is survived by his wife Frances Maggard; 5 children; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
There are no public services planned at this time.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
