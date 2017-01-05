Small vent fire starts at Taco Bell

CAMP VERDE – Around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority along with crews from Verde Valley Fire District responded to fire at Taco Bell, located at 1650 W. SR 260.

According to a news release from CCFMA, initial reports stated that there was a fire in the duct work of the heating and cooling system in the attic space. An employee was able to control the fire with an extinguisher, the reports stated.

Arriving crews saw no fire or smoke showing, and all occupants had been evacuated, according to the release.

Emergency crews made a quick assessment of the exterior of the building to check for any evidence of fire from the exterior, said CCFMA, with none found. Emergency crews made entry into the building and found smoke, but no active fire, the release stated.

Crews gained access to the attic space in the structure and found evidence of fire in the duct work of the building, said CCFMA. The fire was contained with no extension to the rest of the attic space or structure, the release stated.

CCFMA said the initial investigation shows that the fire may have started in the heating and cooling unit on the roof of the building.

There were no injuries reported during this incident, and the Taco Bell currently remains closed for business for repairs, according to the release.