Defensive-minded Mingus soccer team drops 1-0 game to Mohave

They say records can be deceiving, and that very well could be the case for the Mingus Union boys soccer team.

The Mingus boys dropped another game Thursday, losing a 1-0 nail-biter to visiting Mohave High School, as the Marauders’ season record fell to 0-5-1, and 0-1 in league play.

But what that winless record doesn’t show is that Mingus’ losses have come to the No. 4-, 5-, 7- and 8th-ranked teams in the state. Collectively, Mingus’ opponents this season have a combined 21-3 win-loss record.

Still, that’s no comfort to Mingus Coach Calvin Behlow.



“Another tough loss,” Behlow said following Thursday’s defeat. “We as a team understand how this game is played and what we need to do to get the win. But when it comes down to execution we are falling short. We see the pass that needs to be made but are not completing it … We have to be perfect to win and lately we don’t execute to perfection.”

If there was anything close to perfection for Mingus Thursday it was the Marauders’ defensive effort. Mingus held Mohave to just 1 goal and thwarted 8 shot attempts including 7 goal-keeper saves as Mohave kept the ball on the Mingus end of the field for nearly 28 minutes of the game.

Offensively, Mingus had only 2 shots on goal.

What’s worse, the Marauders’ main striker, Ezekiel Behlow, was injured in Thursday’s game and will have some knee evaluation in the next few days to determine severity.

Thursday, the Marauders will be on the road against Prescott High School.