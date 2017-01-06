Law Enforcement Appreciation Day set for Monday

COTTONWOOD –Hog Wild BBQ will host a fundraiser Monday, in Honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation, day to help raise proceeds for the Law Enforcement Appreciation and Awards Banquet in May.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Hog Wild BBQ has always been a great supporter of the Cottonwood Police Department, and police officers all over the Verde Valley and they are once again opening their doors for Law Enforcement Appreciation day,” stated a news release from the department.

With the purchase of any pulled pork or beef brisket dish, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Law Enforcement Heroes, a non-profit organization in Cottonwood, said the release.







“So take your family, co-workers and friends out for lunch on Jan. 9 to Hog Wild in Cottonwood and help support our men and women in blue,” the release stated.

