Modified Motorcycle Association event generates $2,000 for Verde Valley Military Service Park

Every year the Modified Motorcycle Association Verde Valley District (MMA-VVD) holds a Motorcycle Run on January 1st. This year’s 22nd annual event raised $2000 for the Verde Valley Military Service Park which allowed the group to sponsor the Coast Guard Flag Pole. This year’s event offered the added challenge of a very rainy start, but that didn’t stop the Verde Valley motorcycle community from coming out to show support. The run started and ended at the American Legion Post 25 in Cottonwood and participants rode through Sedona, Village of Oak Creek, Cornville and then back into Cottonwood. This year’s business sponsors include: Trophies Unlimited, American Legion Post 25, VFW Post 7400 Auxiliary, D&K Service Cycle, DeTar Construction, Le Femme Salon, Tan Tastics, Nate’s Cowboy Café, Pawn Palace, Meet me at Annie’s, Olde Sedona Bar and Grill, Strombolli’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, Seitz Architec tural De signs, Haunted Hamburger, Hacienda Inn, 10/12 Lounge, Four Eight Wineworks, Martin’s Plumbing, Inxon Tattoo and Ck’s Need a Lift Taxi. (Courtesy photo/Deb Althouse)