Obituary: Clinton Edward Holst 1937-2016

Clinton Edward Holst went to Heaven on January 3, 2017. He was born in 1937. Clint was the director of Computer Programing at Universal Studios in Hollywood, CA until he retired.

He leaves his beloved wife Joann; 2 children; 3 step-children; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Peace Lutheran Church in Cottonwood.

