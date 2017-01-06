Police investigate death of infant

CLARKDALE – The Clarkdale Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-month-old infant who was pronounced deceased Thursday.

Sgt. Nicole Florisi in a news release said police responded to the Copper Mountain Apartments for a report of an infant who was not breathing.

A 911 call was placed and a neighbor started CPR, according to the release. Officers arrived and took over resuscitation measures, said Sgt. Florisi.

Extensive efforts to revive the infant were unsuccessful, said police.

The cause of death is undetermined and currently under investigation, the release stated. Sgt. Florisi said no foul play is suspected at this time.