Kudos logo

Menu

The Indie Bestseller List, 1-11-17

Originally Published: January 9, 2017 2:53 p.m.
Facebook

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
  2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
  3. Moonglow, Michael Chabon
  4. Swing Time, Zadie Smith
  5. The Whistler, John Grisham
  6. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
  7. The Spy, Paulo Coelho
  8. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
  9. Night School, Lee Child
  10. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
  2. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis
  3. The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher
  4. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah
  5. Thank You for Being Late, Thomas L. Friedman
  6. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen
  7. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
  8. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
  9. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
  10. Upstream, Mary Oliver

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
  2. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
  3. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman
  4. My Name Is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout
  5. The Sellout, Paul Beatty
  6. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware
  7. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
  8. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen
  9. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
  10. The Swans of Fifth Avenue, Melanie Benjamin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
  2. The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson
  3. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard
  4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
  5. Alexander Hamilton, Ron Chernow
  6. The Road to Character, David Brooks
  7. The Witches, Stacy Schiff
  8. Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger
  9. Modern Romance, Aziz Ansari
  10. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

MASS MARKET

  1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
  2. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
  3. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
  4. The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis
  5. Merry Christmas, Alex Cross, James Patterson
  6. The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King
  7. George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger
  8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss
  9. After You, Jojo Moyes
  10. The Crossing, Michael Connelly

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
  2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey
  3. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.)
  4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier
  5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier
  6. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
  7. Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook
  8. Rad Women Worldwide, Kate Schatz, Miriam Klein Stahl (Illus.)
  9. Star Wars: Rogue One: The Ultimate Visual Guide, Pablo Hidalgo
  10. Brown Girl Dreaming, Jacqueline Woodson

YOUNG ADULT

  1. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
  2. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness
  3. Heartless, Marissa Meyer
  4. Scythe, Neal Shusterman
  5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
  6. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven
  7. Looking for Alaska, John Green
  8. Paper Towns, John Green
  9. The Giver, Lois Lowry
  10. Nimona, Noelle Stevenson

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

  1. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.)
  2. We Found a Hat, Jon Klassen
  3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)
  4. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Dr. Seuss
  5. Gingerbread Christmas, Jan Brett
  6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak
  7. Rosie Revere, Engineer, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.)
  8. I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, Debbie Levy, Elizabeth Baddeley (Illus.)
  9. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle
  10. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg

CHILDREN’S FICTION SERIES

  1. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling
  2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney
  3. Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children, Ransom Riggs
  4. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.)
  5. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems
  6. Dork Diaries, Rachel Renee Russell
  7. Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, Rick Riordan
  8. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale
  9. The Land of Stories, Chris Colfer, Brandon Dorman (Illus.)
  10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scott Dawson (Illus.)