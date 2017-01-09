The Indie Bestseller List, 1-11-17

HARDCOVER FICTION
- The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
- Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
- Moonglow, Michael Chabon
- Swing Time, Zadie Smith
- The Whistler, John Grisham
- A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
- The Spy, Paulo Coelho
- All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
- Night School, Lee Child
- Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
- Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
- The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis
- The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher
- Born a Crime, Trevor Noah
- Thank You for Being Late, Thomas L. Friedman
- Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen
- When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
- The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
- The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
- Upstream, Mary Oliver
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
- A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
- The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
- My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman
- My Name Is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout
- The Sellout, Paul Beatty
- In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware
- A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
- The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen
- Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
- The Swans of Fifth Avenue, Melanie Benjamin
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
- Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
- The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson
- S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard
- You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
- Alexander Hamilton, Ron Chernow
- The Road to Character, David Brooks
- The Witches, Stacy Schiff
- Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger
- Modern Romance, Aziz Ansari
- We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
MASS MARKET
- The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
- A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
- Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
- The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis
- Merry Christmas, Alex Cross, James Patterson
- The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King
- George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger
- The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss
- After You, Jojo Moyes
- The Crossing, Michael Connelly
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
- Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
- Dog Man, Dav Pilkey
- Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.)
- Smile, Raina Telgemeier
- Drama, Raina Telgemeier
- Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
- Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook
- Rad Women Worldwide, Kate Schatz, Miriam Klein Stahl (Illus.)
- Star Wars: Rogue One: The Ultimate Visual Guide, Pablo Hidalgo
- Brown Girl Dreaming, Jacqueline Woodson
YOUNG ADULT
- The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
- A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness
- Heartless, Marissa Meyer
- Scythe, Neal Shusterman
- The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
- All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven
- Looking for Alaska, John Green
- Paper Towns, John Green
- The Giver, Lois Lowry
- Nimona, Noelle Stevenson
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
- Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.)
- We Found a Hat, Jon Klassen
- Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Dr. Seuss
- Gingerbread Christmas, Jan Brett
- Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak
- Rosie Revere, Engineer, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.)
- I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, Debbie Levy, Elizabeth Baddeley (Illus.)
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle
- The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg
CHILDREN’S FICTION SERIES
- Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney
- Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children, Ransom Riggs
- Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.)
- Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems
- Dork Diaries, Rachel Renee Russell
- Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, Rick Riordan
- The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale
- The Land of Stories, Chris Colfer, Brandon Dorman (Illus.)
- I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scott Dawson (Illus.)