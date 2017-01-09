Take a winter stroll for Old Town Cottonwood’s 2nd Saturday Art Walk

The Manheim Gallery and ARC Contemporary Fine Art

Join The Manheim Gallery and ARC Contemporary Fine Art for an opening reception during Second Saturday Art Walk, January 14th from 5-8 pm, and enjoy the ceramic art and paintings of Farraday Newsome and Jeff Reich.

Renowned contemporary ceramic artists and lecturers, their work is widely exhibited in galleries, museums and public art collections throughout the United States.

They live and work side-by-side in their sprawling Southwest art studio, surrounded by the desert flora that has inspired their exquisite artistry, organic gardens, and nature trails humming with wildlife.

While Jeff’s sculptures are slab built abstract constructions, Farraday builds her lidded and open vessel forms with coil build and hand built techniques. All are expertly glazed and finished with impeccable detail.

Also on exhibit is “It’s Always Tea Time,” a fanciful show displaying 28 ceramic tea pots by clay artists from around the state, including Ben Roti, Farraday Newsome and Jeff Reich, Jason Hess, Tom Schumacher, Tracy Weisel and many more. Don’t miss it!

Old Town Frame Company

Visit Old Town Frame Co. and enjoy an estate collection of highly collectible fine art prints, including Carl Brenders, Jorge Mayol and many others. These high quality prints are signed and numbered prints/lithographs as opposed to the highly reproduced giclees of today. Each print is unframed and has a certificate of authenticity as well as its original envelope.

Along with the prints, the estate collection also includes several original watercolors by well-known Sedona/New Zealand artist Adele Earnshaw.



A former “Artist of the Year” for Arizona Ducks Unlimited, Adele’s birds are second to none. With her recent move back to New Zealand, her works will be harder and harder to come by so don’t miss out! And as always, enjoy the food, wine and company.

Arizona Stronghold

Arizona Stronghold will be featuring Jason Kevin this Saturday from 6-9pm. Jason Kevin is known for his talent on the acoustic guitar doing covers and originals. He is back from his hiatus and playing his first show at Arizona Stronghold for the Second Saturday Art walk.​

Rainbow’s End Boutique

Visit Rainbow’s End Boutique during Art Walk and take in the art of Susan Brown. Susan hails from the east coast but her soul lies in the color, light and spirits of the desert southwest. She is highly regarded as a mentor and spiritual guide, and when not at her easel she is most often found in the yoga studio or classroom. Come see her imaginative mixed media creations and the emotions they capture!

Also, see some new works by perennial artist, Emma Gardner. Emma lives in Flagstaff and is well known for her colorful surrealist depictions of skeletons dying well.

Old Town Center for the Arts

Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce, South of Winslow, Eagles Tribute Band, in concert, Saturday, January 14th at 7 p.m. The original Eagles Band is perhaps one of the most popular iconic American rock bands ever, recognized for over 40 years of making music, albums and touring.