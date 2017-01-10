Blood donors to be gifted at Haven Friday

Staff Reports
CAMP VERDE – Join other blood donors Friday and receive a voucher good for one general admission ticket to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, courtesy of The Thunderbirds (up to a $40 value).
All Jan. 1-15 donors will receive a voucher.
The voucher can only be redeemed online, and will not be accepted at the tournament; a voucher is not a valid ticket. Voucher must be redeemed online by Jan. 20. Tickets will mailed no later than Jan. 23 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The tournament will be held at the TPC Scottsdale Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
If you go:
What: Haven of Camp Verde Blood Drive
Where: Bloodmobile, 86 W. Salt Mine Rd., in Camp Verde
When: Friday, Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Contact: Nikki Meidlinger at 925-567-5777 or visit www.bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: Havenofcampverde)
