Mom who allegedly gave marijuana gummies to children hears plea deal

CAMP VERDE – Jessica Marie Barrett appeared before Judge Michael R. Bluff Monday at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde for a Donald hearing.

Barrett, 34, of Cottonwood, was arrested in July for allegedly giving her 11- and 12-year-old children THC-infused “gummies,” according to police reports. Barrett has been charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of possession of marijuana.

If her case were to go to trial, and if she were convicted, the absolute maximum sentence would be 67.25 years, with 54 years flat.

With the plea deal, Barrett could face a maximum of 11.25 years. The state recommends probation, with six months flat jail time. Judge Bluff said he would most likely follow the state’s recommendation, and suspend the prison sentence.

The probation ordered is for a lifetime.

At some point, explained Judge Bluff, Barrett can file to revoke the lifetime probation. It requires a process, and the state can choose to revoke it if they wish.

Defense attorney David P Gordon asked that the hearing be reset for one week so that Barrett can have time to consider the plea deal. Judge Bluff granted the request, and the conclusion of the Donald hearing was ultimately scheduled for Jan. 30.