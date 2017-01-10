More time needed for disclosure, interviews in homicide case

CAMP VERDE – Monday, Levi Douglas Jones’ defense attorney Tony Gonzales told Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde that he needs more time to go over disclosure and to conduct interviews.

Gonzales said he was still receiving disclosure, and wanted to conduct a large portion of interviews before the next hearing. Because of this, and the complexity of the case, Judge Bluff granted him the 90 day continuance he asked for. Prosecutor Patti Wortman did not object.

Some victims of the case were present in the courtroom.

Jones, 27, of Phoenix, is charged with first degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor for the case involving a deadly October shooting that took the life of a Camp Verde man at the Circle K parking lot.

He is in custody, and is scheduled to appear May 15 for a pretrial conference.