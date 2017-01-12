Bank of America sign taken out

One motorist was placed into an ambulance and taken to Verde Valley Medical Center following this two-vehicle head-on crash that took out the Bank of America sign in the intersection of Main Street and SR 89A in Cottonwood around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and one of the drivers was cited for failure to yield on a left turn at an intersection, according to Cottonwood police.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.