Obituary: Mazie Agnes Witty Stockton

Mazie Agnes Witty Stockton 1-6-1922 – 12-23-16: Mazie lived most of her life in Sedona, AZ.



She was born in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Our mother was a beautiful, loving and caring woman whose family was everything to her.



She was preceded in death by her son Erin Stockton.



She is survived by her son Glenn Stockton, Vicky Rocha (Ted), her beloved grandchildren, Anthony Rocha (Leslie), Milo Rocha (Kate), Melena Hughes (Scott), Shafer Stockton Heidi), Amber Stockton, great grandchildren Peter Rocha, Hannah Doney (Brendon), Natalie Beach, Noah Hughes and River Rocha, great, great grandson Ryatt Doney, cousin June Witty, Vancouver, B.C., dearest of friends Maureen Fausett and Fred and Maureen Barton.



Very special thanks to Mazies Angels at Mingus Terrace.



Hospice of the Verde Valley held us together with their comfort and compassion.



Private services were held.

Information provided by survivors.