'Flash bangs' wake up Cottonwood neighborhood during raid

COTTONWOOD – Verde Valley SWAT made entry at a residence in the 1700 block of Arroyo Seco around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on behalf of a Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking initiated warrant, said Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn.

Arroyo Seco is located in the Cottonwood Square/Cottonwood Commons community.

The PANT warrant was considered high risk, explained D’Evelyn, and as a result, distraction devices or ‘sound bombs/flash bangs’ were used to provide law enforcement personnel a measure of additional protection.

These non-lethal explosive devices temporarily disorient a suspect's senses by producing a blinding flash of light and an intensely loud "bang" of greater than 170 decibels without causing permanent injury.

Three people have been arrested on charges that include drug and weapon violations and warrants, he said, and the investigation remains active.