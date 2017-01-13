Marijuana grow house gets green light

Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin confirmed this week that the town has issued a certificate of occupancy for this marijuana grow facility, BRLS Properties, LLC., at 2051 State Route 260. The facility, said Camp Verde Building Official Robert Foreman, is more than 27,000 square feet that includes about 5,000 square feet for office space. In addition, there is also a fenced-in area of about 3 acres for outdoor growing, said Foreman. Martin said this is the second marijuana grow house for which a certificate of occupancy has been issued in Camp Verde, with two more pending. Also, Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison confirmed there is one established grow house in McGuireville. In addition, there is one marijuana grow house in Cottonwood.