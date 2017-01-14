Fire destroys home in Cornville

CORNVILLE – Verde Valley Fire District crews were called to a residential fire in Lower Oak Creek Estates Friday at about 3:18 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the home in the 10,000 block of Storey Drive in Lower Oak Creek Estates fully engulfed in flames. In addition, the fire had extended to a recreation vehicle in the driveway, said Fire Chief Nazih Hazime.

Fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire without significant damage to surrounding residences, said Chief Hazime.

The fire-fighting efforts were aided by teams from the Cottonwood Fire Department, Sedona Fire District and Verde Valley Ambulance Co., said Hazime.

The chief said the home where fire originated was total loss. No one was at home at the time of the fire and its cause is under investigation.