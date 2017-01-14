Obituary: Kelli Christine Kemper 1964-2017

Kelli Christine Kemper left this world January 11, 2017. She was born September 23, 1964 in Topeka, Kansas.



She was an avid music lover, a fine poet and an animal lover. She is survived by her father Phil Kemper of Topeka, her mother Mamie Lacy of Cottonwood, a brother Thomas Kemper of Austin, Texas, a sister Dusti Kemper of Cornville, nieces, nephews, & great nieces and nephews of the Verde Valley.



We will miss you sissy. We love you. The Angels have you now and you are safe.



Donations may be made to the Jerome Humane Society, PO Box 807, Jerome, AZ 86331

Information provided by survivors.