Annual quilt show opens at Sedona Public Library

The 22nd annual Sedona Public Library Quilt Show is on display through Feb. 25.

Fifty-nine quilts handcrafted by talented quilters throughout Arizona can be viewed Monday thru Saturday during the Library’s normal operating hours. The show represents a variety of quilting styles and techniques, and has been organized by Quilter’s Store Sedona since 1995.

The library is located at 3250 White Bear Road, just off Dry Creek Road in West Sedona.

This year, the show features two raffle quilts whose proceeds will benefit local community organizations: “Make Me Beautiful Quilt-2” by Quilter’s Store Sedona and “Tracks in the Desert” by the Red Rock Quilter’s Guild.

“Make Me Beautiful Quilt-2,” is the result of a partnership between Quilter’s Store Sedona and the Verde Valley Sanctuary.

Earlier this year, the store sponsored a contest in which the challenge was to select one of three specified fabrics and “make a beautiful quilt block” using it. Store customers from across the country participated and submitted more than 100 blocks, enough to make two large quilts.

The first quilt was raffled during the store’s Holiday Open House and raised $1074 for the Sanctuary. The second, “Make Me Beautiful Quilt-2,” is on display at the library and will be raffled off in the spring.

“Tracks in the Desert,” was created by members of the Red Rock Quilter’s Guild and will benefit local community projects by several organizations.

This “opportunity” quilt features various animals that are native to the Southwestern desert and represent a style that is similar to indigenous rock art drawings.

Proceeds from this quilt will benefit Camp Soaring Eagle, Kachina Point and Sedona Winds, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s First Step Program and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Quilts of Valor and the Verde Valley Sanctuary.

Tickets for both raffle quilts are available at the Quilter’s Store. Winners will be selected in May 2017 at the store’s semi-annual outdoor Quiltfest Show. The store is located at 3075 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona.

The Annual Sedona Public Library Quilt Show was initiated in 1995 by Marge Elson, founder of the Quilter’s Store. Marge passed away in 2015 and her daughter, Cynthia Cunningham, now runs the store which has been a Sedona mainstay for over 25 years. For more information, call (928) 282-2057 or email info@quiltersstoresedona.com