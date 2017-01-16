‘Hidden Figures’ shows devastation wrought by Jim Crowism

Hidden Figures is a clever title for this story. ‘Figures’ relates to mathematical issues and to people, while ‘hidden’ tells us these issues and the people have been generally unknown to most of us since they were great heroes in the space race against the Soviet Union. Hidden Figures is an excellent depiction of a critical part of the American space program.

In 1961, after Russian Yuri Gagarin became the first human to orbit the earth, NASA had to pull all stops to outdo that accomplishment. In particular, President Kennedy set the goal for our nation to show our superiority by sending a human to the moon with a safe return to earth by the end of the decade. Hidden Figures is the story behind a vital part of that program and some key players that made it a success.

There were three NASA people who were technically brilliant and had talents and aptitudes essential to the success of having the first American to orbit the earth — John Glenn. The three people were female and they were black, colored, negroes! The NASA complex where they worked was in Langley, Virginia. Virginia was a segregated state that denied the legitimacy of the civil rights decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) was a computer expert who had a personality that enabled her to manage groups of workers.

Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) was an aspiring, competent engineer, but was unable to get the college credits she needed for advancement. Her color was the stumbling block she had to overcome.

Katherine Goble (Taraji P. Henson) was a child prodigy in mathematics and a math genius in adulthood. The three of them are close friends who struggle to get some recognition in the NASA organization.

Katherine is assigned to a department that is responsible for the mathematical strategy of the orbital flight. Her immediate boss is Paul Stafford (Jim Parsons) who resents Katherine’s assigned task of checking his calculations. Kevin Costner is Al Harrison, in charge of the overall operation. He is more practical when it comes to the race issue. His number one priority is to get the job done and if Katherine shows a unique ability to help, he’s on her side.

Katherine has a problem when she has to use the restroom. The nearest ‘colored ladies room’ is in a building about a half mile away. After she runs that distance a few times each day, Harrison questions her about these few half-hour absences each day. Katherine finally explodes in an anti-racist diatribe, in front of the whole department. Harrison reacts in a beautifully played manner and solves her problem.

Mary Jackson goes to court to petition for entry to a Virginia engineering university where non-whites and females are excluded. Her plea to the judge is a highlight of the film.

Dorothy runs the computer department, efficiently and devotedly, but she cannot get the title or the salary of supervisor because of her color. Her boss, Vivian Mitchell (Kirsten Dunst), is cold and unsympathetic.

Aside from their activities on the job, often going late into the evening, Hidden Figures shows us the private lives of the three women — their marriages and children. Katherine is a widow with three young children.

The Mercury astronauts come to Langley to interact with the teams of tech people who will get them up in space and returned safely. John Glenn (Glen Powell) is especially friendly and appreciative of all the brainy people including the three hidden figures of the story.

Kevin Costner is wonderfully appealing as the head of the department. He is a no-nonsense, extremely objective, results oriented leader. He gets the job done!

Hidden Figures is more than a story of these extraordinary NASA people. It highlights the devastation wrought by Jim Crowism.

Here is an appropriate quote from the film, The Imitation Game (2014):

Sometimes it is the people no one imagines anything of, who do the things that no one imagines.

