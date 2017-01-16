The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

Thank You for Being Late, Thomas L. Friedman

The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman

In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware

Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

The Sellout, Paul Beatty

The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen

My Name Is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout