Kudos logo

Menu

The Indie Bestseller List, 1-18-17.

Originally Published: January 16, 2017 3:05 p.m.
Facebook

The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  3. Moonglow, Michael Chabon

  4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  5. The Whistler, John Grisham

  6. Swing Time, Zadie Smith

  7. Difficult Women, Roxane Gay

  8. The Spy, Paulo Coelho

  9. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  10. Night School, Lee Child

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  2. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

  3. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

  4. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah

  5. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  6. Thank You for Being Late, Thomas L. Friedman

  7. The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher

  8. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

  9. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

  10. Upstream, Mary Oliver

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  2. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

  3. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  4. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman

  5. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware

  6. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

  7. The Sellout, Paul Beatty

  8. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen

  9. My Name Is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout

  10. The Swans of Fifth Avenue, Melanie Benjamin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  2. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  3. The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson

  4. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard

  5. Alexander Hamilton, Ron Chernow

  6. Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger

  7. Modern Romance, Aziz Ansari

  8. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

  9. The Witches, Stacy Schiff

  10. The Road to Character, David Brooks

MASS MARKET

  1. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  2. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

  3. The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis

  4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  5. Merry Christmas Alex Cross, James Patterson

  6. War Hawk, James Rollins, Grant Blackwood

  7. The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King

  8. George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger

  9. Sweet Tomorrows, Debbie Macomber

  10. Live by Night, Dennis Lehane

YOUNG ADULT

  1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness

  2. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  3. Heartless, Marissa Meyer

  4. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  5. Looking for Alaska, John Green

  6. The Giver, Lois Lowry

  7. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven

  8. Scythe, Neal Shusterman

  9. Eleanor & Park, Rainbow Rowell

  10. This Is Where It Ends, Marieke Nijkamp