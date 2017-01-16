The Resurrection of Gavin Stone

High Top Releasing

Director: Dallas Jenkins

Writer: Andrea Gyertson Nasfell

Producers: Fred Adams, et al.

Cast: Brett Dalton, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Nicole Astra, Shawn Michaels, et. al.

A washed-up former child star, forced to do community service at a local megachurch, pretends to be a Christian to land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion Play, only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood.

Rated PG for thematic elements including a crucifixion image.

Kedi

Oscilloscope

Director: Ceyda Torun

Writer: Garth Jennings

Producers: Ceyda Torun, Charlie Wuppermann, John Keith Wasson, Ilan Arboleda, et. al.

Cast: Bülent Üstün, et. al.

A profile of an ancient city and its unique people, seen through the eyes of the most mysterious and beloved animal humans have ever known, the cat.