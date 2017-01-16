Joan of Arc – He’s Got The Whole This Land Is Your Land In His Hands

Joyful Noise Recordings

Twenty years now there’s been this thing, our band, Joan of Arc. Sometimes we forget about it and let it fizzle out for a year while we tend to our lives. Sometimes we cling to it for a year and wake up surprised and exhausted every day for months on end, given walking tours of old Italian towns, browsing dreary British pedestrian malls or barefooted organic grocers on the Pacific coast. We know how lucky we are.

Tracks include: Smooshed That Cocoon, F Is for Fake, New Wave Hippies.

AFI – AFI (The Blood Album)

Concord Records

AFI’s new self-titled album was produced by the band’s guitarist, Jade Puget, and co-produced by Matt Hyde (Deftones) and is the follow-up to 2013’s Burials, which hit Top 10 on the Billboard 200.



Since the release of 1995’s debut album Answer That and Stay Fashionable, AFI has written and recorded five top ten hit singles, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, garnered worldwide critical acclaim and amassed a fiercely loyal global following whose members number in the millions.

Tracks include: Dark Snow, Still A Stranger [Explicit], Aurelia, Hidden Knives, Get Hurt, Above The Bridge, So Beneath You, Snow Cats, Dumb Kids, Pink Eyes, Feed From The Floor, White Offerings, She Speaks The Language.

Foxygen – Hang

Jagjaguwar

Each new melody that threads forward from the fingertips of one of this generation’s finest piano men in Jonathan Rado. And you fall in line behind Sam France’s sprawling and reckless lyric. Witness his mastery.

Feel them struggle against the walls of their own creations. Follow them there. To the perimeter. To the exit sign. Notice that the two young guys aren’t there anymore. They’re outside looking for another joint to haunt. They’re already out of sight.

Tracks include: Follow the Leader, Avalon, Mrs. Adams, America, On Lankershim, Upon a Hill, Trauma, Rise Up.

Tim Cohen – Luck Man

Captured Tracks

Beck’s seventh album, Sea Change, signified a dramatic musical shift in sound and tone from its predecessor, the funky, R&B-influenced Midnite Vultures, and as its title suggested, was a profound transformation.

Tracks include: Wall About A Window, Shine, John Hughes, Meat is Murder, Breath and Die, Bedfellows, I Need A Wife, Sunshine, Clouds, Irony, Luck Man.