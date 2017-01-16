Sedona’s Micki Free signs with Blind Raccoon marketing firm

Grammy Award winner and Sedona resident Micki Free has joined forced with Blind Raccoon out of Memphis, Tennessee.

The marketing firm provides radio promotion and publicity services, social media promotion and marketing consultation in the blues, roots, rock, R&B, soul, Americana and folk music genres.

They have worked with Micki’s friend and peer, guitarist Gary Clark Jr., guitar blues legend Buddy Guy, Cyndi Lauper, the late great “delta blues legend” Honeyboy Edwards, and many more.

They will handle worldwide marketing for Micki’s “re-issue” of his original blues CD “Tattoo Burn,” featuring super star drummer Cindy Blackman-Santana, wife of Carlos Santana, and bassist Bill Wyman of The Rolling Stones.

The re-issue will be released on the Mysterium Blues label, sister label of Mysterium Music, where Micki’s latest Native American flute CD The Native American Flute As Therapy is housed. The CD will also feature two new original blues songs written by Micki; “God is Always On The Phone” and “Sometimes in Winter.”

“Tattoo Burn was never released in the US. It only had a European distribution and licensing deal and did quite well abroad … we are all looking forward to the reception here in the US by the blues community and fans of blues-based rock,” said Free.

Free’s original song “Five Minutes Till Christmas: received broad airplay in Europe and Australia in December 2016.

Free will start recording in February 2017 in Los Angeles with Grammy-nominated and platinum award winning engineer and producer Dennis Moody, who has worked with Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Guitar Watson, Edgar Winter and Cheap Trick to name just a few.