Western Light: Fogbow

Have you ever seen a fogbow? We have them here in the Verde Valley. Fogbows are created the same way as rainbows, but because the water droplets in fog are so much smaller than rain, the colors are weak and very often hard to see. Fogbows are also called white rainbows.

