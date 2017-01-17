Energy conservation on Camp Verde council agenda

Plans for new community park up for discussion in Camp Verde By BILL HELM Staff Reporter CAMP VERDE –Wednesday, Camp Verde Town Council could agree to execute the $189,900 Agreement Addendum and Scope for Professional Services with Kimely-Horn and Associates under Professional On-Call Consulting Service Agreement #15-112 to provide engineered plans for the grading, drainage and infrastructure required for future development of the Town’s community park. Other consent agenda items for Wednesday include: • Possible authorization for Mayor Charlie German and Vice Mayor Jessie Jones-Murdock to execute required documents to facilitate the donation of portions of parcel 403-21-250C and 403-21-021E from CH Baldwin, LLC to the Town of Camp Verde. • Possible adoption of 2017 policy statement that authorizes mayor, as the Town’s chief elected official, to support or oppose legislative bills relative to the protection of groundwater, state shared revenue sources and land use authority if the bill(s) adversely affect the Town’s interest and needs as an immediate response. The Jan. 18 council special session/executive session will be held at 5 p.m. in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., suite 106. Council’s regular session will begin at 6:30 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, Camp Verde Town Council could approve a contract with Wendel Energy Services, LLC to perform an investment grade audit of the Town’s buildings, parks and wastewater treatment facilities to determine the potential for energy conservation project feasibilities, which includes options, as well as estimated costs and probable payback periods for future projects.

According to council’s agenda packet, one of Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin’s goals has been to develop projects “that can take advantage of the energy savings to offset the cost to improve/maintain the Town’s facilities.”

“Staff has taken many steps available to attempt to save money when upgrading equipment and buildings,” the agenda packet states. “However, a comprehensive look at the facilities and specific projects to do actual energy conservation/savings has never been completed.”

The cost of the contract could be as much as $55,000, which includes a $35,000 wastewater facilities cost estimate and a $20,000 Town facilities cost.

Also Wednesday, council could appoint one of its own to serve on the Verde Valley Steering Committee of MatForce and include the position of Chairman for Public Safety Personnel Retirement’s local chapter.

The committee meets from noon until 1:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Public Safety Building in Cottonwood.

