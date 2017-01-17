Letter: Trump the polar opposite of President Obama

Editor:

On January 20th we’ll be saying goodbye to the Obamas. We’ll say goodbye to eloquence, class, integrity and intelligence. Whether or not you agree with President Obama’s politics you cannot question his compassion, hope for our future generations and his desire to do what he thought was best for our country.

Trump is the polar opposite of President Obama. For those of us who have been around long enough to follow Trump’s career know that he’s never done anything unless he personally benefited from it.

Trump’s low approval rating ever since he was given the presidency is continuing to decline. More and more people are beginning to realize what he’s actually all about.

For those who have traveled outside of the U.S. know that all these people, except of course for Putin, think we’re out of our minds for having a person like Trump be in charge of our country. Our respect has certainly taken a huge hit. Friday afternoon will be an embarrassing moment in the history of our country and an insult to every intelligent American.

Cindy Harms

Cottonwood