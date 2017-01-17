Man, tased, arrested after alleged attempted aggravated assault on police officer

A Cottonwood man was arrested Monday for alleged attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and several other charges following a disturbance in Old Town.

According to a news release from Cottonwood Police Dept. Det. Sgt. Tod Moore, just after 1 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Verde Lea Market, 516 N. Main Street, on a report of a disorderly man.

According to police reports, the dispatcher who took the call could hear the man screaming in the background. As officers were arriving, said Moore, they were informed the man had left the store and was walking through the alley between Gila and Graham Streets.

Officers located the man in the alley and as they attempted to speak with him he postured in an aggressive manner and continued to walk away.

Eventually, stated Moore’s news release, the man stopped but refused to answer any questions.

“Officers attempted to engage the subject in conversation about what had happened at the Verde Lea and asked the subject if he needed help,” the news release stated. “The subject continued to refuse to speak with the officers and at one point mentioned he did not like law enforcement. As officers attempted to identify the male he pulled out his wallet, which was attached to a chain, and threw it one of the officers. Officers found a piece of paper in the wallet identifying the male as 32-year-old Cottonwood resident, David Nash. Officers advised Nash if he did not wish to speak to them further he did not need to, however, he was trespassed from Verde Lea Market and would be arrested if he went back, otherwise he was free to leave.”

As officers began to leave the scene, Moore continued, Nash stood up and began yelling at and agitating a dog in the fence behind him. He then turned toward one of the officers who was walking away from him, took off his jacket, and began closing quickly on the officer telling her to, “Come on!”

At that point, Moore explained, Nash began to run at the officer, again removing his wallet and chain and throwing it at the officer’s head. At this point the second officer, who was behind Nash, advised him to stop or he would be tased. Nash continued toward the officer at which point a Taser was successfully deployed to Nash’s neck and back area stopping the threat.

After being secured in handcuffs, Nash continued to passively resist the officers and had to be physically lifted and placed into a patrol car.

Nash was charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.