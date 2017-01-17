Obituary: Margaret M. Jones

Margaret M. Jones, 62, of Cottonwood, passed away on January 10, 2017 at home. She was born on February 27, 1954. in Pittston, PA, to James W. and Mary A. (Berkise) Jones.

Margaret worked for Thomas Peters, MD from 1998 to 2008 and Jean Kroyn, DPM from 2009 to present.

Margaret lived in multiple states when she was a child including NY, NJ, NC, VA and PA as her dad was a career US Army man and they traveled every few years. She came to Cottonwood in 1997 to live with her sister, Mary Lamb.

Margaret enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Jones and brother LT. Col. (Chaplain) James Jones Jr. She is survived by sister Mary Lamb (Don) of Cottonwood; brothers Robert Jones and Joseph Jones, both of Greenville, NC and multiple nieces and nephews.

There are no public services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local library.

Information provided by survivors.