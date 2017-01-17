Projects aplenty at Camp Verde Unified School District

The overall enrollment of Camp Verde Unified School District is 1632 as compared 1593 one year ago. Current enrollment vs. same time last year: Elementary 698 vs.721: Middle School 386 vs. 343; Camp Verde High School 483 vs. 436: Accommodations School 29 vs. 25: South Verde High School 36 vs. 68.

Free and reduced numbers: Camp Verde Unified School District; Free 969; Reduced 113. Current numbers at Elementary free 452; reduced 46: Middle School free 232; reduced 28; High School free 235; reduced 38: Accommodations School free 25; reduced 1: South Verde High School free 25; reduced 0. The percentages for each school: Elementary – 71.76%; Middle School – 68.06%; Camp Verde High School 56.99%; Accommodation School 86.67%. South Verde High School 65.79%. Camp Verde School district percentage of Free/Reduced – 66.67%.

The high school is on track to potentially give the ACT test to over 150 of our students on Feb. 28. They are in the process of uploading student information so they can receive their test.

Camp Verde High School has hired an interim Spanish teacher. His name is Sergio Sandoval. He is fluent in Spanish, which was a requirement of the Spanish 2 students, and is eager to work with the students at CVMS and CVHS.

Camp Verde High School will be having an Awards Assembly on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10:45 a.m. in the CVHS gymnasium. They will be recognizing outstanding students from the second grading period and also from the first semester. Yes, there will be ice cream at this assembly.

Mrs. Lawrence and Mrs. Worden will be taking students to the Mesa Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 21 for a Southwestern Shakespeare Production. This is an all-day event and the students are almost as pumped to be going as the teachers.

Our Student Council will be taking a trip to Lake Havasu for a state-wide event. This will take place January 19-21. The students hope to interact with other student councils, find new ideas, and network while they are there.

It was a great first week back at Camp Verde Middle School! Let’s start off by congratulating our employee of the month, Mrs. Laura Norman. She has also been nominated for Yavapai County Teacher of the Year.

Camp Verde Middle School would also like to congratulate its students of the month for January: sixth grader Karsen Jackson; seventh grader Ulisa Castro; eighth grader Reese Hollamon; and athlete Jose Santana.

Sixth grade Language Arts started the week by reviewing our social contracts. We reviewed each word and talked about whether we thought we were doing it or not. If we were, we praised ourselves. If we weren’t, then we circled the word so we knew we needed to work on it. Each student then chose three words from the Social Contract that they thought they needed to work on and wrote three ways that they could improve on each item. Capturing Kids’ Hearts is alive and well at the Middle School!

Mr. Pelfrey’s sixth grade science spent the week talking about the significance of why we learn about cells and how it can impact our future. We had open discussion about Stem Cells and the controversy surrounding the research. We watched the Brain Pop segment on Stem Cells to understand what they are and why they are important to us as humans. We then watched a couple of videos from newscasts that did stories about how stem cells are being used in the healing of burn victims. We also had a very nice discussion as to whether marijuana should be legalized and why it’s not. This came about because of a story on Channel One news.

Their first week back after the break, Mr. Hansen’s sixth grade Math classes reviewed and then went more in depth about dividing with fractions. They worked on solving real life situations with division of fractions and summed it up with a test. Students who are keeping up with their work are able to play an online integrated math game on prodigy.com, where they climb up levels and open up more fun opportunities and challenges. They can even challenge friends in class, or across the world, within the Prodigy fantasy realm “worlds”.

In Title I Math, the sixth graders focused on multiplying decimals and money as well as dividing decimals by whole numbers. The seventh graders practiced solving problems that involved percents and fractions. The eighth graders reviewed the order of operations, the Distributive Property and addition and subtraction involving negative numbers.

Sixth grade PE classes have been playing a very active game called baton tag. We take pool noodles and cut them to about 20 inches; the students move about the gymnasium and try to tag someone below the knee with the pool noodle “baton”. The action is nonstop and they really have a great time, expending energy and getting sweaty! Seventh and eighth grade boys (new to PE this quarter) have been working on basketball dribbling skills; high dribble and low dribble.

Tammey Carter’s Life Skills students worked on purchasing goods, paying for them with the right bills, and getting the correct change back. It was a great lesson, and the students got to enjoy the products they bought.

Tammey has also started another Co-teaching book study that provides PD & practicum for the District.

The whole Middle School team stepped up to help out with coverage for the resignation of the one on one nurse at the Elementary. Not only is Tayler Rezzonico working as a one-on-one health aide for the Kindergarten student, but that move affected Tammey Carter and the other parapros at the Middle School who have to cover in Tayler’s absence. What a great example of teamwork!

Sixth grade student Chandler Plante is organizing his MLK march in town on Monday, Jan. 16. Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Middle School is having its Quarter 3 Awards Assembly. 2017 is off to a great start at Camp Verde Middle School.

Cyber Cowboys Manure Project

Part of the First Lego League robotics competition that our Cyber Cowboys must do involves examining some aspect of how animals and humans interact and creating a project based on their findings. Last year, the students found a way to turn cafeteria scraps into bacon. This year, the focus was on creating a community manure pile for the town residents to use. The presentation was hilarious.



(All together) THANK YOU FROM THE CYBER COWBOYS!

Usually, the projects are a theory or idea rather than an actual plan. This year, our elementary cyber cowboys have decided to follow through on their idea by working with community members. They have been in contact with Russ Martin, town manager, and others in their quest to bring this idea to fruition. There is a lot that has to be taken into consideration, and the project would involve a lot of S.T.E.M. education skills.

First graders visit the new library

Our first grade classes recently had a chance to explore the new town library. Since the library is so close to our campus, each class took turns going on a mini field trip during a school day during the week prior to Christmas break.

The librarians were wonderful with the students, teaching them about the proper care of library books, taking them on a tour of the facilities, using books to demonstrate the difference between fiction and non-fiction, and introducing them to Dewey, the library’s bearded dragon.



Mr. Copper’s Class Retires an American Flag

Our flags at the elementary school fly non-stop through all kinds of weather. We are always proud to see both the Arizona state flag as well as the American flag waving above our school. Over time, the flags become tattered and faded due to exposure to the elements.



Mr. Copper spends time teaching his students about the codes (U.S. Code § 8 – Respect for Flag) governing the U.S. and Arizona state flags. This dovetails with the third grade standard for social studies that covers United States symbols. Part of the code emphasizes how a flag is to be retired. Mr. Copper provides his students with a step-by-step hands-on lesson in retiring our most important symbol of freedom and replacing it with a new flag.

Special Education

To date, 244 IEP meetings have been held at the schools. As of Jan. 13, 225 special education students are enrolled in our schools.



Gifted

Mrs. Meyer has rearranged her schedule to accommodate the new students entering the program after this last round of testing for the elementary gifted program.

Parents of Home Schooled Students

Even though a notice inviting parents of home schooled students to a meeting to discuss accessing evaluation and special education services appeared in the Verde Independent, no parents attended the 12/16/16 meeting. Parents of home schooled students are encouraged to contact the Student Services office about special education evaluations and services if they suspect their student may or does have a disability.

Child Find

The next date for Preschool Child Find screenings for preschool aged children (ages 3-5 but not eligible for Kindergarten) will take place Friday 1/20/17 from 9:00 am to noon. Child Find screenings are held in the preschool classroom at the Elementary School. Screenings are conducted by Jenni Jackson-Preschool Teacher, Dr. Worssam-School Psychologist, and Ms. Kohlbeck-Speech-Language Pathologist.



To schedule an appointment for a preschool aged child to be screened, please call Mrs. Jackson at 928-203-2682. The remaining dates for preschool Child Find screenings are: March 3, April 21 and June 16.

Early Childhood Parent Resource

First Things First is a State initiative to help families and schools get children ready for school. The Birth to Five Helpline is FREE to anyone with questions about children ages five and under.



Staffed by Southwest Human Development, their expert child development specialists are there to help. Call 1-877-705-KIDS (5437).