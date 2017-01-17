Camp Verde Senior Center Volunteer of the Month

The Camp Verde Senior Center has named Eric Oman as the Volunteer of the Month for January. Eric comes down from the UP of Michigan to join the Camp Verde Senior Center in the winter and enjoys calling games for the seniors on Wednesday and Fridays, keeping it fun at the Senior Center.
