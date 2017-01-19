Camp Verde High School Athlete of the Week: Tanna Decker

CAMP VERDE – Though she’s been playing basketball since Parks and Rec’s grasshopper league, 14-year-old Tanna Decker was “just expecting” to play on Camp Verde High School’s junior varsity team this year.

Decker, a freshman, had no idea she would make the varsity squad. As the starting point guard.

“She’s the best ball handler in the program. Aside from the other attributes a point guard has to have, sometimes it’s as simple as that,” says Camp Verde head coach Mark Showers. “The ideal point guard has to have a couple of different attributes. Rarely do you have someone with all the pieces. As she’s young, she’ll develop them. And that’s going to be pretty exciting to see.”

As with the quarterback in football and the catcher in baseball, the point guard – also known as the playmaker – must be able to pass, dribble, shoot, play defense, see the players and help make them better. It’s a position of leadership, which Showers says can be “difficult for a freshman.”

“Peer leadership can be difficult some times when you have a freshman leading seniors,” Showers says. “But our seniors are pretty humble. They’re not upset that a freshman is leading things.”

Perhaps another characteristic of a leader is when she believes that she can improve.

“After a game, I usually think I could have done better,” says Decker, 14. “I really try to get the other players the ball. I practice [dribbling] with both hands. I’ll do moves, but it always ends up back to my right. But I do [also] dribble with my left hand.”

Decker’s brother Chase, a junior, plays the point on Camp Verde’s boys varsity basketball team. The Decker kids first played grasshopper basketball when they were knee high ... to a grasshopper.

Bugle: Who is your favorite athlete?

Decker: I really like Kyrie Irving. His ball handling skills, moves are amazing. Knows what he’s going to do when he’s going up the court. I definitely want his handling skills. That’s what I’m working toward.

Bugle: Are there any special exercises or drills that you do to improve the way you handle the ball?

Decker: I do a lot of clinics. If you use tennis balls and flat basketballs and dribble them really fast, it makes your ball handling better.

Bugle: Do you have a favorite subject in school?

Decker: History. Because our teacher makes it fun.

Bugle: Have you begun to think about college?

Decker: I’ve been looking at college a lot lately. I’d like to go any place that would give me a basketball scholarship.

Bugle: After college, then what?

Decker: A career changes for me all the time. I want to be a college basketball coach – or an athletic trainer. But if I get the chance, it would be really cool to play after college. I would definitely take that opportunity.

Bugle: Do you have any hobbies?

Decker: Sports. We have a huge sports family. We like to go to NBA games, we watch a lot of NBA games.

Bugle: What is your favorite food?

Decker: Mac and cheese. Bashas’ has a great mac and cheese [in the deli]. I just put salt and pepper on it.