Court Docket: Jan. 20, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:
(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)
Benjamin Weston Baltz, 37, Cottonwood, Sale or Transportation of Narcotic Drugs, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released to Pretrial Services. *
Theresa Elizabeth Harcourt, 49, Cottonwood, Sale or Transportation of Narcotic Drugs, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *
Steven James Spearman, 30, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Interfere w/Judicial Proceedings, Bond $2,500. *
Aaron Alan Hipp, 33, Cottonwood, Misconduct Involving Weapons (2 counts), Disorderly Conduct, Tampering w/Evidence, Theft, Bond $7,500. *
Summer Grace Baker, 29, Camp Verde, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Released to Pretrial Services. *
Timothy Ray Austill, 27, Cottonwood, Criminal Impersonation, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $5,000. *
Joe Sullivan Huber, 32, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Possess/Use Marijuana, Bond $4,000. *
Paula Jeanne Mills, 49, Cottonwood, Criminal Impersonation, Resisting Arrest, Bond $1,500. *
Jacob Alonso Ramirez, 27, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug
Paraphernalia, Criminal Damage DV, Assault DV, Bond $4,000. *
Jesse Lee Rayfield, 19, Cornville, Burglary 3rd Degree, Traffic in Stolen Property, Theft,
Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (3
counts), Bond $10,000. *
Martin Cueyer-Mendivil, 53, Phoenix, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Bond $5,000. *
Gram Monty Jackson, 56, Camp Verde, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Bond $4,000. *
Klayton Andrew Stiles, 22, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Burglary 3rd Degree, Theft (2 counts), Criminal Trespass, Released to Pretrial Services. *
Abdelghani Samir Ghazawna, 19, Avondale, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Criminal Impersonation, Bond $5,000. *
Daniel James Conlin, 50, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container, Released to Pretrial Services. *
Sarah Ann Geigle, 21, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *
Joseph Aaron Parsons, 21, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2,000. *
Ricardo Braulio Munoz Ayala, 31, Phoenix, Theft of Means of Transportation, Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, Released Own Recognizance.
Joy Leanne Green, 22, TX, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released to Pretrial Services. *
John Scott Ferrell, 47, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Impersonation, Bond $2,000. *
James Elbert Nelson, Jr., 44, Clarkdale, Theft, Released Own Recognizance. *
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:
Elise Jordan Maffey, 25, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $785
David Ernesto Cabanillas, 35, Nuevo CA, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $200
Nicholas Thomas Basham, 32, Chino Valley, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, 40 hours community service, No contact with the victim.
Thomas Kyle Shrum, 28, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $315
Tiffany Rae Gibson, 35, Cottonwood, Failure to License, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $150
Nicole Dawn Bonney, 31, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $600
Anthony David Ramos, 23, Camp Verde, Ignition Interlock Device Required, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $815
Rachelle Lynn Sheridan, 24, Rimrock, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
John Daniel Lupo, 44, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with the victim, Fine: $300
Marco D’Angelo Saverino, 34, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $200
Chasity Anne Sexton, 40, Cottonwood, Interfering with Judicial Proceedings DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $300
Leann Ruth Begay, 36, Flagstaff, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Fine: $330
Beth Ann Levy, 25, Phoenix, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $280.
Jean Y. Ndayishimiye, 35, Dayton, OH, False Log Book, Fine: $200.
David Karl Couyancy, 44, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Fine: $714.
Dylan Michael Croghan, 23, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Fine: $587.
Donald Wayne Johnson, 22, Cottonwood, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $280.
Irvin Alvarado Torres, 23, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, Fine: $587
Ike Roy Henson, 26, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, Fine: $500.
Calvin Murray Struck, 51, Rimrock, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .15, < .20, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, 30 days jail, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Successful completion Non-Violence Education, Victim Impact Panel, No Contact with victim, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $3,663.
Calvin Murray Struck, 51, Rimrock, Threatening or Intimidating DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, 24 hours community service, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with the victim, Fine: $200
Geovanny Alexis Carrasco-Miranda, 20, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663.
Bradley James Meyer, 21, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $515
Ethan Marcus Cline, 19, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Nicholas Adam Blazewicz, 29, Prescott, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with Victim, 8 hours of community service, Fine: $150
Cody James Leeper, 20, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of 8 hour drug screening/treatment/education, No illegal drugs, Fine: $785
Jason Richard Robert Amos, 23, Maricopa, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $300
Adrian Nicolas Sequra, 19, Phoenix, Possess/Use Marijuana, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of 8 hour drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $1,408
James David Swanson, 21, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Elson Gregory Gyce Jr, 23, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $500
Jasmine Ariel Sizelove, 27, Sedona, Dog at Large, Fine: $100
Cody Outland, 18, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Matthew Allen James, 19, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:
Steven Harold McAnally, 43, Camp Verde, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol .08 or Over With one Prior Conviction Within 60 Months, Bond $6619.90
Brandon James Lanpher, 24, Rimrock, False Reporting to Law Enforcement, Hindering Prosecution (2nd Degree), Bond $912.50
Jessica Lynn Ballard, 23, Phoenix, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2520.47
Ramon Banda III, 25, Apache Junction, Driving Under the Extreme Influence w/bac 0.15or Greater but Less Than 0.20
Theran Thomas Clair, 32, Phoenix, Driving While Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $699.79
Terena Ann Woods, 41, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct DV, Bond $244.87
Greg Allen Perkins, 28, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2626.33
Rachael May Renner, 33, Surprise, False Reporting to Law Enforcement, Bond: $500
Christopher Grey, 27, Phoenix, Posses/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container, Bond: $500
Solomon Rafeal Chavez, 34, Phoenix, Possess/Use Marijuana, Criminal Impersonation, Bond: $500
Joshua Luis Gonzales, 25, Phoenix, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Appear, Bond: $1500
Jessie Elizabeth Earhart, 32, CA, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.
Austin Dominic Barker, 30, IA, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.
Krystle Noelle Kellenbenz, 32, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possess/Use Marijuana, Bond $500.
Merton Worden Adcock, 34, Rimrock, Failure to Appear, Bond $500.
Jamie Travis Sordahl, 43, Clarkdale, False Swearing (2 counts), Bond $500.
Ashley M. Presnell, 28, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.
Mary Marguerite Gray, 56, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.
Christina Marie Hart-Taylor, 19, Chino Valley, Theft, Bond $500.
Michael Todd Brookshire, 24, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $500.
Ty James Halstead, 18, Cottonwood, Leaving the Scene of Accident, Bond: $500.
Cruz Sarah Reid, 34, Driving While License Suspended, Bond: $500.
