Man accused of assaulting elderly RV park owner gets reassigned to different court

CAMP VERDE – Timothy Bryon Estling’s cases were reassigned to another Division during his Monday court hearing before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.
Estling was scheduled for a probation violation management conference, and also for an arraignment on charges that include two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of disorderly conduct.
The 53-year-old man of Cottonwood was arrested Nov. 13 for allegedly assaulting an 80-year-old RV park owner - who ended up hospitalized for numerous injuries.
Detective Sgt. Tod Moore said the assault reportedly happened during a confrontation over skunks in the park.
Judge Bluff knows the victim, and therefor reassigned Estling’s cases to Division 2, which is located in Prescott.
His next court appearance there is scheduled for Feb. 6.
More like this story
- Continuance granted for ‘discovery issue’ in Clark murder case
- Arrest made for assault of elderly man at RV park
- Funkhouser in court, out of custody, with new lawyer
- Masseur accused of sexual abuse appears for hearing out of custody
- Defense attorney who inherited Hodgson case asks for one more week to prepare
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.