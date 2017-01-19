Man accused of sexual exploitation to be back in court in April

CAMP VERDE – Edward Bernard Maloney III appeared out of custody Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde for a pretrial conference and possible change of plea.

Maloney, 48, of Cornville, was arrested in March on 12 counts of sexual exploitation. According to court documents, the charges stem from found videos of minors, under 15, engaging in sexual acts. He is out on bail.

Hired defense attorney Bruce Blumberg asked for a 90-day continuance.

Maloney’s next court appearance is set for April. 17.