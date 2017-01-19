Masseur accused of sexual abuse appears for hearing out of custody

CAMP VERDE - Aaron Frank Orrico appeared out of custody for a case management hearing Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

The 46-year-old Sedona man was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with several counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse.

According to a news release form the City of Sedona, Orrico had been employed locally as a masseur and is accused of touching women inappropriately during massage sessions.

Defense attorney Bruce Griffen said he is working with the state to receive additional disclosure.

Orrico’s second case management conferences is set for Feb. 13.